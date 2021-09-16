Brokerages Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Target Price at $57.65

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 602,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,363,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

