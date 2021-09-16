Brokerages Set LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Target Price at $59.83

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.83.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

LKQ stock opened at $52.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.01. LKQ has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $53.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in LKQ by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

