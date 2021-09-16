Brokerages Set Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Price Target at €70.17

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €70.17 ($82.55).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Stabilus stock traded down €0.95 ($1.12) on Monday, hitting €63.05 ($74.18). 17,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €45.74 ($53.81) and a 12-month high of €72.55 ($85.35). The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.84.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

