Brokerages Set Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Price Target at €70.17

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €70.17 ($82.55).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Stabilus stock traded down €0.95 ($1.12) on Monday, hitting €63.05 ($74.18). 17,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €45.74 ($53.81) and a 12-month high of €72.55 ($85.35). The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.84.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

