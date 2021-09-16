Brokerages Set Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Price Target at $22.20

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

TRIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.32. 12,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,999. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 2.21.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,455,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 25.6% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 600,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 122,414 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 416,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,979 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.