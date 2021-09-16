Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF-A) EVP Acquires $43,817.76 in Stock

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF-A) EVP Matthew E. Hamel bought 621 shares of Brown-Forman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $43,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BF-A opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.80.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.