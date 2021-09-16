BTIG Research Raises BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Price Target to $13.00

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) had its price target upped by analysts at BTIG Research from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 124.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLU. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Shares of BLU opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.25.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 311,879.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

