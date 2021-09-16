Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.62

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.62 and traded as high as C$10.05. Builders Capital Mortgage shares last traded at C$9.80, with a volume of 13,227 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage from C$1.75 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Builders Capital Mortgage alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.62.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.