Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BURBY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.15 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.73. 27,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

