Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Update

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Buzzi Unicem stock remained flat at $$12.57 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $14.25.

BZZUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

