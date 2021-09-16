C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,493 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $90.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.59. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.