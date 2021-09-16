C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an inline rating and a $95.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.31.

CHRW opened at $90.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

