C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Elena Prokupets Sells 2,550 Shares

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elena Prokupets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Elena Prokupets sold 6,660 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $333,466.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $191,607.57.

On Thursday, July 29th, Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $510,120.00.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1,203.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 254,993 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 518,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 254,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 205,480 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCCC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

