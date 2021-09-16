Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Caleres also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of CAL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.32. 1,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,986. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $854.14 million, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 2.66. Caleres has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

CAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,233. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

