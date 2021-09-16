Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Caleres also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.500 EPS.
Shares of CAL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.32. 1,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,986. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $854.14 million, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 2.66. Caleres has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.
In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,233. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Caleres
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.
