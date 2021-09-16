Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Update

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CLLXF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,269. Callinex Mines has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.26.
Callinex Mines Company Profile
