Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Update

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CLLXF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,269. Callinex Mines has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.26.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s projects include Bathurst Mining District, Flin Flon Mining District And Buchans Mining District. The company was founded by Jack Callinan and Michael Muzylowski in 1927 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

