Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 203.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 113,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $16,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

