Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 121,587 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 955,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121,587 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $23,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 103,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 149,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

