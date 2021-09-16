Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 97,974 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $17,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $148.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.72. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $100.44 and a 12 month high of $191.13.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.