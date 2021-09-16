Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Cameco stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -618.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

