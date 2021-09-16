Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.00

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 3528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Camtek alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,764,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,932,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Camtek by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after buying an additional 235,250 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,374,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camtek by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 166,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.