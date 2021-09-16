Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.50 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.19.

TOU stock traded down C$0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.03. 662,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$15.42 and a 52 week high of C$43.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,664.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,821,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$297,558,985.30. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $644,873 over the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

