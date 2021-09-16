Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.50

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (TSE:CGI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$42.50 and last traded at C$40.40, with a volume of 2246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.35.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.71. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market cap of C$840.70 million and a P/E ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Canadian General Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Canadian General Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

