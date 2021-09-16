Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNI. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.35.

NYSE CNI opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average of $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after acquiring an additional 991,313 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

