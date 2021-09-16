Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$97.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$98.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$254.91.

Shares of CP traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$86.48. 1,736,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$77.41 and a 1 year high of C$100.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$90.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$233.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

