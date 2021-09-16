Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$39.00 at TD Securities

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CFP. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a report on Sunday, August 1st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.33.

CFP opened at C$26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.66. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$14.64 and a twelve month high of C$35.53.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

