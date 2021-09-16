Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Gap Down to $27.28

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.28, but opened at $26.69. Capital Southwest shares last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84. The company has a market cap of $584.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 103.61%.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 647.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

