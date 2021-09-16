CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 122 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,841 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,475.79 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,455.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,335.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

