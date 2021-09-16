CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $20.09 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,841 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,475.79 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,455.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,335.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

