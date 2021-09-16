CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of CareDx worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in CareDx by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CareDx by 58.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNA. BTIG Research began coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 13,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $1,265,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $736,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,469 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,651 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $66.51 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -369.50 and a beta of 0.61.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

