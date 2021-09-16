Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (ASX:CVN) Insider Acquires A$31,200.00 in Stock

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (ASX:CVN) insider Debra Bakker acquired 120,000 shares of Carnarvon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$31,200.00 ($22,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 46.91 and a current ratio of 47.01.

Carnarvon Petroleum Company Profile

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Australia. The company owns interests in the Dorado project located in the Bedout Sub-basin offshore of Western Australia; the Buffalo project located in the Bonaparte Basin; and the Labyrinth project located in the Roebuck Basin in the North West Shelf of Western Australia.

