Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRRFY shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of CRRFY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.58. 140,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,313. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

