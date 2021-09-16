Cartesi Trading 3% Lower This Week (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $269.99 million and approximately $25.65 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00073442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00121507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00176103 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.39 or 0.07479125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,395.84 or 0.99730095 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.52 or 0.00857509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,197,415 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

