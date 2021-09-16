CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $562.83 million, a P/E ratio of -95.91 and a beta of 1.41. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

CTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, boosted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

