CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Get CBIZ alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.80. 138,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.90 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at $227,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,423,000 after purchasing an additional 295,073 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 11.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,763,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after purchasing an additional 179,381 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter valued at $5,822,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 10.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,979,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,906,000 after buying an additional 174,591 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBIZ (CBZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.