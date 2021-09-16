Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.42

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.42 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 49.76 ($0.65). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 49.76 ($0.65), with a volume of 22,287 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.16 million and a P/E ratio of -62.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 42.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.63%.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

