Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 869 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $155.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $156.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

