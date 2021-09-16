Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in IQVIA by 162.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 2,480.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IQVIA by 14.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $258.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.11.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

