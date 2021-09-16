Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 11.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,228,000 after acquiring an additional 146,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cummins by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 15.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,166,000 after acquiring an additional 148,053 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

