Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average of $63.07. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

