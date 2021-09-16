Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 8,625.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CJPRY opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Central Japan Railway in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

