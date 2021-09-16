Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 6.2%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shares traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.72. 5,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,575,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. State Street Corp grew its position in Century Aluminum by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,152,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,583,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,970,000 after purchasing an additional 110,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Century Aluminum by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Century Aluminum by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,477,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,084,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.