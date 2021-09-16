ChartEx (CHART) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $32,788.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $537,543.98 and approximately $32,788.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00073219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00121792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.00177102 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,542.79 or 0.07441869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,495.66 or 0.99767954 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.39 or 0.00872550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002783 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

