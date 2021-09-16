Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU) Short Interest Update

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLAYU stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

