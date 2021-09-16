Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $98.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

