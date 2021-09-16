China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 5,300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ZXAIY opened at $0.60 on Thursday. China Zenix Auto International has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.42.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors.

