China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 5,300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ZXAIY opened at $0.60 on Thursday. China Zenix Auto International has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.42.

Get China Zenix Auto International alerts:

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for China Zenix Auto International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Zenix Auto International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.