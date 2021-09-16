Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2,600.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $2,235.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,819.76.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,880.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 91.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,940.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,825.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,571.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.