Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $190.00

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $190.00 and last traded at $190.00, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

