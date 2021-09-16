Christine M. Klaskin Sells 11,120 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AGEN opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. Agenus Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

