Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 377.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,737 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 527,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 63,949 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 41,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $37.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

