Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $6.42 Million in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 206,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

VICI stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.37.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

