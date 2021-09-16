Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 23,358 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 377.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,358 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.69.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $327.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $337.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.60.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

